The beauty of “Diesel Show” showed a slim figure in a swimsuit (photo)

The beauty of “Diesel Show” Yana Glushchenko, told “FACTS” how to save a figure after a busy touring schedule and the filming went on vacation. On vacation the actress in the family circle celebrated its birthday, showing a beautiful bouquet of roses from her beloved husband, the producer of group TIK and Iryna Bilyk Oleg Zbaraschuk.

“I dream about you, vacation! The whole year I was dreaming of the sea and the bright, warm sun. I really wanted to collect all his funny family and disappear for a week and we did it!” — written by Jan in Instagram.

Also, the beauty shared a sexy photo in a swimsuit. However, Ian turned into a joke and admitted what “sacrifice” she had to go for the picture.

“We had 5 minutes until my son watched the cartoon. Unreal hot plate, pull the stomach, jutting ass and twist more or less a normal person is a whole science of pictures in a swimsuit”, says Jana.

It is worth noting that this is the first photo in swimsuit Yana after childbirth.

