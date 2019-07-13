The Beckhams celebrated the 8th anniversary of Harper seven
Victoria and David Beckham – a perfect example in every sense pair for 20 years. Looking at them, it’s hard not to believe in eternal love and strong family ties, which have torn many celebrities recently. Yes, Beckham also had some hard times, but they managed to survive. Moreover – relations of the famous football player and the designer still full of tenderness and romance. Why are only the posts on the pages of stars they give to each other in honor of the anniversary of his love. Victoria and David have picked up a lot of unusual archival footage, as well as found many touching words. Later, they continued the celebration on a romantic trip. Like newlyweds, they fell asleep a joyful network of personnel from France, wmilib the entire network.
But the celebration in the family is not over. 10 Jul your 8th birthday said Harper. The only girl in the star family and the youngest child in the family long ago became a General favorite. That kid is always surrounded by attention and care of parents, older brothers and the adoration of many fans of Beckham. But last night, love streams, which flowed to her from all over the world just rolls over.
First my congratulation to the network posted David. In a couple of sentences, he managed to put a deep meaning and give Harper to understand how much he loves her. Then the baby congratulates Victoria from myself and on behalf of all the boys. However, the brothers themselves were far from silent. Romeo posted a photo in the arms of Harper and wrote: “happy birthday to the best sister in the world, I can’t believe you’re 8! Love you so much and hope you have a wonderful day”. Cruz chose the photo where the girl is playing the guitar, writing: “HARPER, happy birthday, I love you so much, you are such an amazing little girl.” They were joined by Brooklyn. “Happy birthday to the best little sister forever. Love you x have a good day”.
On July 11, Victoria showed footage from the party. The whole family traditionally gathered on this day at the same table. The birthday girl was elated, as was always smiling and happy to be photographed with every member of their family. The way it was laid out in detail. The little girl wore a bright red dress with big yellow flowers that complements the large gold pendant on a long chain and his hair in a tail hair. The boys were dressed in casual. Added a wife of David – in his stories he showed some touching shots with lunch, which was signed lovely words.