The beginning of the development of Parkinson’s disease can be determined by the condition of the skin
Foreign doctors have told that the beginning of the development of Parkinson’s disease can be determined by the condition of the skin. According to the arguments of experts, published in the newspaper Express, the following signs in any case can not be ignored.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disease, which means the deterioration of the brain with the worsening of the condition over time. Early symptoms often go unnoticed. Among the signs: fatigue or restlessness, shaking of the body. According to doctors, should alert to changes in skin condition, including redness, flaking, known as seborrheic dermatitis, accompanied by itching. This is particularly evident on the face and scalp.
“Parkinson’s disease and often causes excessive secretion of oily substance that keeps skin elastic and provides protection, but in excess leads to oily skin. Also worth mentioning is that people with this disease usually have a low sense of smell, so may not notice the odors of his body,” added the dermatologists.
American researchers also considered a skin disease in Parkinson’s disease and risk factors. As it turned out, the increased probability of developing melanoma is seen in people with this disease. Among these illnesses: seborrheic dermatitis, melanoma, and rosacea paropamisus.