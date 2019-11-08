The beginning of the end: Bieber went to the mountain without his wife
Justin Bieber unexpectedly took time out from his family life and went to North Carolina, “to pray, think and conceptualize” as he told his fans. It is in the mountains, on the lake Justin secluded himself from everyone, including his wife Hayley. Seems more recently, in September of this year, they are lush celebration celebrated the marriage, one year after its registration. And now, just a couple of months later Justin left to think. This situation has caused some fans fear Bieber if this is the beginning of the end of a happy marriage a musician?
Despite the fact that the communication about his return Justin called Hailey “little wife” and added to this Emoji with loving eyes, there were fans who thought it was not sincere. They suggested that the trip Bieber he needed to fully immerse yourself in the memories of his previous relationship with Selena Gomez. Recently, the singer released a new song called “Losing you to love yourself” and dedicated to its longstanding love affair with Bieber. As recognized by Selenium, parting it was very easy, and it is only just recovering from this emotional trauma. Perhaps the personal experiences shared by Selena their new single, touched the soul of Justin and made him think seriously, and whether the choice he made.
Many fans of Justin who dislike the very Haley reminded her one comment on the saying: “on someone else’s misfortune happiness can not be built”. They believe the niece of Alec Baldwin the other woman, deftly exploited the next break in the relationship between Bieber and Gomez to be his girlfriend. In fact, as suggested by detractors of the new Mrs. Bieber, Hailey does not like Justin, but just uses it. Incidentally, this view is partly corroborated by the fact that Haley has registered the brand “Hayley Bieber” even before her official marriage and change of name. As far as the speculation of fans close to the truth, will show further developments.