The Belarusian authorities announced the amount that was spent on conducting the European games
Finance Minister of Belarus Maxim Ermolovich, speaking in the House of representatives during the “active discussions”, was forced to announce the amount that was spent on the preparation and holding of the European games, “Belorusskie Novosti”.
According to the Minister, for 2017-2019 spent about 250 million dollars although earlier the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko promised to spend no more than 50 million
“At the end of the II European games we will be able to assess how increased trade, increased use of services tourism income. When there will be statistics, we will be able to accurately assess the impact to the city from the games” – quoted Yermolovich edition.
“The second effect – image. For me it is more important. It has a significant impact on the economic performance of the country – the games have opened the country to foreign investors. It is difficult to estimate in money, but it greatly enhances the investment attractiveness of the country. None of the investment forum does not give this effect,” said Ermolovich.
It should be added that the tickets of the European Games in Belarus arrived less than 5 thousand foreigners, says the publication.
In particular, the head of the Department for citizenship and migration of the interior Ministry Aleksei Begun said that the number of persons arrived in Belarus on tickets for the European games and announced his intention to attend a sporting event is 4686 people. You can add 252 fans from countries benefiting from visa-free regime of entry and who arrived in Belarus from Russia.
The number of Russians arrived in Minsk to European games, the official did not name.
For comparison, the ice hockey world championship in 2014 in the Belarusian capital brought together more than 80 thousand people from 46 countries.