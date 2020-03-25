The Belarusian football Federation has decided to continue the championship with the audience
Despite the pandemic of coronavirus worldwide, the Belarusian football Federation (abff) has decided not to suspend the national championship.
The organization believes that the situation in the country is not critical to the suspension of the tournament.
The matches are decided with the audience.
“The Federation decided to continue the championship. The matches will be played with spectators. Our leadership is constantly in touch with the Ministry of health. The situation is not so critical to stop the championship”, – quotes the press Secretary of the Belarusian football Association Alexander Aleinik “Sport-Express”.
In addition, Aleinik noted that, despite the 81 people infected with coronavirus – 22 have recovered.
With respect to the continuation of the championship Aleinik stressed that “for a large video conferencing UEFA gave internal tournaments at the mercy of the federations”.
We will add that the second round of the championship of Belarus will start on March 27.
Note that the Ukrainian defenders of the Brest “movement” Alexey Kovtun got in the symbolic team of the first round.
In the match against Minsk “Dynamo” (1:0) Ukrainian scored the only goal, bringing his team a debut win in the Premier League.
Alexey Kovtun