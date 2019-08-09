The Belgian accidentally bought a painting of Rembrandt which is now worth 30 million euros
In the Belgian city of Liege, a local resident bought a Rembrandt for 500 euros.
As reported by the people’s PRAVDA, citing the plot of “TSN”, a Belgian in a bar 15 years ago, bought for a pittance the work of the outstanding hudozhniku.
The Belgian accidentally bought the Rembrandt painting from the XVII century. A funny thing happened in the town of Liege as much as 15 years ago. The small bar he met a man who was heavily in debt. To help out the poor guy bought a picture of Jesus, for 500 euros.
The friends who know art, was advised to give a picture of the examination. She confirmed the value of a creative heritage is the work of Rembrandt, painted in the XVII century, for it to gain up to 30 million euros.
Happy the owner has not hide intentions to sell the painting. Funds received for the painting he was going to invest in stocks favourite football club.