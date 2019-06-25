The benefit of sea bathing questioned
Sea bathing make the body more vulnerable to infections. To such conclusion the American researchers. They found that after exposure in sea water, changing the composition of the microbiome of the skin, this in turn increases the risk of catching an infection from gastrointestinal to respiratory reports
The mechanism of this phenomenon was studied by the representatives of the University of California, Irvine. They took nine volunteers who had not taken antibiotics in the last six months and bathed in the ocean for 12 hours. The participants also were not supposed to use sunscreen. Samples of the skin microbiome volunteers took to immersion in the water, then after 10 minutes, 6 hours and 24 hours after swimming.
Initially, all the people of the community skin of microorganisms were different. However, after bathing, they were similar. So, each participant of the experiment was discovered bacteria of the genus Vibrio (this genus includes the causative agent of cholera). The microbiomes of the skin of volunteers began to return to its original state, only six hours after bathing. While some ocean bacteria remained on the skin even a day later.
Scientists emphasize, in protecting the body against infections the important role of the skin microbiome. When native bacteria are washed with salt water, their place is taken by invaders from the ocean. Then the body’s ability to resist pathogens is reduced.
Earlier the employees of the University of Exeter in South West England said that swimming in the sea increases the risk of diseases associated with hearing and digestion. Findings are made after study of 19 reports from Australia, the UK, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway and the USA, which contained information about more than 120 thousand people addressed to doctors after sea bathing.