The best alternatives to drugs for hair loss
There is a very small number of truly effective drugs that have serious side effects. That’s why men and women are so interested in alternatives.
Garlic, turmeric and massage will not help to re grow hair, as the researchers found, however, rosemary oil and caffeine is able to cope with this task. Researchers from the United States decided to separate the wheat from the chaff in the course of large-scale scientific works on search of alternative and complementary medicine, able to cope with the problem of hair loss. They tried a variety of means that are promoted by different kinds of naturopaths and healers, and evaluating their efficacy from a scientific point of view. These studies were conducted by researchers from the University of California, Irvine, are appreciated more than 20 alternative methods of combating hair loss.
Were tested some of the popular remedies like turmeric. The main ingredient of this spice curcumin were tested in more than 6 months, and no significant changes detected in one group of volunteers was not. Preliminary results showed that vitamin D can help fight hair loss if the alopecia is not extensive and is restricted to small areas on the head. When dealing with male androgenic alopecia, that is hereditary baldness, in varying degrees, were found to be effective such as rosemary oil, caffeine, zinc, onion soup, the hormone melatonin, some herbal extracts and nutritional supplements based on sharks and shellfish.
As a means for external use a special effect demonstrated rosemary oil and caffeine. Onion juice resulted in full restoration of hair in some places, the promising results gave the oil from pumpkin seeds.