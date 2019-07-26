The best Argentine professional boxer died after a drawn match (video)
Argentinian boxer Hugo Santillan died as a result of injuries he received in a duel with the champion of Uruguay’s Eduardo Abreu, reports Clarín DEPORTES.
After the fight right in the ring during the announcement of the results of the match Santillan lost consciousness, he was taken to the hospital. In the clinic, the athlete found a blood clot in the brain, after which Santillan was operated. Soon he had two cardiorespiratory stop. A few days later, the boxer died.
23-year-old Santillan was the champion of South America and Latin America in the superlight category weight under version WBO.
Add that 10-round bout took place in the night of July 21 and ended in a draw.
We will remind that from-for received on a ring injury in the week died on the Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev.