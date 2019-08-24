The best cure for a sun burn in our fridge
It comes to cold milk, which has a soothing and moisturizing effect. Even scientific studies have shown the effectiveness of this method of dealing with burns.
Prolonged exposure to the sun faces the sun burns, but fortunately one of the most effective means of combating it available to almost everyone. And you can find it in the fridge. We are talking about compress of cold milk.
Scientific studies show that this poultice in reality speeds up the healing of the skin. You must remember that sunburn is more than just a redness on the skin. If these burns are the UV radiation damages DNA, which causes the death of skin cells. And this leads to the production of Pro-inflammatory protein that causes redness, inflammation, swelling, and characteristic pain. Many of us use humidifiers in order to reduce these symptoms, but cold milk can do the task best.
A compress of cold milk cools the burn. Contained in this drink vitamins a and D are antioxidants that accelerate the healing of the skin. Finally, lactic acid has a peeling effect and frees us from dead skin cells.