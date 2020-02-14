The best deals from different restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Various restaurants from around the country have created special menus and deals for Valentine’s Day. About it writes USA Today.
Brad Plato, Vice President, corporate marketing and communications at Womply, the software provider for small business, said that this holiday is a fairly typical day for the local restaurants.
“Despite the fact that we expect that Valentine will be extremely eventful for upscale restaurants in most other places it looks like a pretty normal day,” said Plato.
According to the annual survey of Valentine’s Day, the National retail Federation, the cost of this holiday has grown.
The survey showed that those who celebrate this holiday, said they plan to spend an average of $196,31, which is 21% more than last year — $161,96. It is anticipated that expenditures will be $27.4 billion or 32% more than last year — $20.7 billion
According to the survey, shoppers plan to spend $4.3 billion on dinner and evening entertainment.
Offers from restaurants on Valentine’s Day
Applebee’s: the February drink of the month — pink lemonade with vodka for $1.
Aroma Joe’s: get $2 discounts on St. Valentine’s Day, and the brand also have special cocktails for the occasion.
Baskin-Robbins: Get $3 on the purchase of cakes of $15 or more on February 14 when shopping online and using mobile app with promo code BEMINE.
Bob Evans: from 14 to 16 February will receive a three-course meal for $3.
Burger King: It’s not a national campaign, it is only in the four selected areas. In new York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston, you can bring a printed picture of your ex in a “special place” restaurant for a free Whopper Burger.
California Pizza Kitchen: on Sunday, January 16, will receive a special offer “a Sweet deal for two” for $35. In addition, you can use a special card for dinner with the offer “buy one — get one free”.
Carrabba”s Italian Grill: 16 Jan Carrabba”s offers a dinner of four courses for two people for $60.
Carvel: during Friday you will receive a pack of hearts Lil ‘Hearts or chocolate cake with chocolate pasta for $2 or a special cake for $3.
Chili’s: on 14 February will receive two meals for $25 dollars, and the February cocktail of the month “Margarita” is worth $5.
Chuck E. Cheese: February 14, buy any large pizza and get a free extra filling to pizza.
Cicis: Get free children’s treats when you order dinner for adults.
D’angelo Grilled Sandwiches: get two medium sandwich for $14 from Friday to Sunday (14-16 February) with promo code 7897 in restaurants and online.
Del Taco: get a free Breakfast on February 14 with any purchase offer in the app Del or coupon by e-mail to members e-club Raving Fan.
Dickey”s Barbecue Pit: until March 22, get the two meat plate for$24.
Firehouse Subs: after 16:00 on 14 February will receive a free medium sub coupon on the purchase of additional medium or large Saba, chips and drink.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: February 15, in the restaurant, Fleming’s offers a three-course dinner for Valentine’s Day. You can also get a “Valentine’s Day” on the system “all inclusive” called “Wine, Dine & Sparkle” with a “dinner of two dishes for two, champagne premium and a special gift from luxury jewelry”. Prices range from $500 to $1000.
Fogo de Chao: February 16, every couple that dines gets a coupon for a free lunch.
Freebirds World Burrito: Dine in the restaurant on 14 February and receive a free Chile along with burritos, tacos or other dishes to choose from.
Golden Corral: on 14 and 15 February in restaurants will be served the best ribs and prawns-butterfly in the framework of the “infinite dinner.”
Hardee’s: your “Say Cheese” and get a free sandwich Frisco grilled cheese if you buy it in the morning, or free pulpotomy Burger with grilled cheese, if you buy it for lunch or dinner.
Hard Rock Cafe: February 17 at Hard Rock offers a special menu for Valentine’s Day.
Houlihan’s: will receive a dinner of four courses for two people for $50 from 14 to 16 February.
IKE’s Love & Sandwiches: from 14 to 16 February will receive any sandwich for $6.
Jack in the Box: If you have the app, you can get a free chocolate cake, cheesecake or mini churros five parts. But if you are involved in a text or email, you can participate in the offer “buy one get one free”.
Johnny Rockets: 16 Feb get two burgers and two cocktails for $30.
Kolache Factory: get free bread on February 14, only on the condition that you say the phrase “happy Valentine’s Day”.
Logan’s Roadhouse: 16 February take part in the competition Rock ‘N’ Romance with a prize of $10,000 by texting “LOVE” to number 564267.
Maggiano”s Little Italy: on February 16, the restaurant will be organized the special offer “This love” menu of three main dishes. Prices vary depending on location.
McAlister”s Deli: kids eat free on 14 February. Get up to two free children’s meals per 1 adult order
McDonald’s: on February 17 will receive a discount of $5 on purchase of $15 c promo code LOVEMCD.
MoE’s Southwest Grill: get a free side quest with the purchase of a burrito on Friday, when you order through the app.
Morton’s The Steakhouse: February 16 get steak and lobster for $59.
Nékter Juice Bar: Get a free coupon “buy one get one” on Pink Flamingo smoothie.
O Charley’s Restaurant + Bar: dinner for $39 Dine & Wine for two available until February 16.
Piada Italian Street Food: on 14 February, the restaurant is offering the deal of “buy one — get one”.
Pie Five Pizza: 14 February will receive two personal pizzas for $10.99 with coupon code, posted on the restaurant’s page in Facebook.
Pieology: before February 15 and get free shipping on orders placed online or through the app.
Postmates: get free ice cream with any order? select your favorite flavor at checkout and use the code “happyvday”.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill: on 16 February, the network will organize a festive dinner for two which includes an appetizer, two meals and selecting a shared dessert for $45.
Ruth Chris Steak House: February 16, you can choose a multi-course dinner Porterhouse for two or a special offer Surf & Turf.
Seasons 52: a Couple who are having a engagement party at the restaurant on Friday, get a free meal every time they dine in the restaurant during the year.
Slice: at the end of the month new customers a mobile app get a discount of $5 for your first order with code PIELOVER more than 12,000 pizzerias.
Starbucks, Uber Eats: until 20 February will receive a 14% discount on orders of Starbucks worth more than $14 in the Uber app Eats with promo code VDAYCOFFEE.
TCBY: 14 February there is a deal of “buy one — get one”.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: from 14:00 on 14 February a special offer “buy one — get one” drinks of normal size or more.
TooJay”s Deli: 16 February TooJay”s has a special menu for Dinner Too, where two can dine for $25,99.
Torchy”s Tacos: on February 14, the restaurant offers a special kind of chili for $3,60. Also, the restaurant will launch a special offer from 15:00 to 18:00.
UNO Pizzeria & Grill: from 15 to 16 February, the network will be a menu of three-course Valentine’s Day. Prices vary.
Villa Italian Kitchen: if you are an app user loyalty network, February 14, you will receive a special cheese for $2,14.
Waffle House: the Network offers special romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day. Read more about the proposals, visit the website of the company.
White Castle: in the restaurant every year there are special dinners on Valentine’s Day.
Yogurtland: Get a free giant red spoon for a minimum purchase of $10 after 17:00 on Friday, February 14.
Free wings from Hooters ‘Shred Your Ex’: send me a picture of your ex in a shredder and get 10 free wings with purchase of 10 wings on Friday, February 14.
Buca di Beppo: Get a “Pizza Margarita in the shape of a heart” for free on Friday, February 14, with any order. The network also offers lasagna in the shape of a heart for two for $54,99 dollars.
California Pizza Kitchen: for Sunday, February 16, will receive any special pizza on crispy thin crust in the shape of a heart at no extra charge.
Giordano’s: the chain offers pizzas in a heart shape on February 15.
Hungry Howie’s: Get a pizza in the shape of a heart for $6.99 on February 14.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Get a 14-inch pizza in the shape of a heart throughout the February.
Papa John’s: pizza in a heart shape available for a limited time. Order using promo code VALENTINE and get it for $11. Get a pizza in the shape of a heart with a cake in the shape of a heart for $16 with promo code BEMINE.
Papa Murphy’s: Pizza in the shape of a heart will be available February 16.
Pizza Hut: Get a large pizza in the shape of a heart for $11.99 dollars, along with dessert for $17,99.
Bojangles’: for a limited time at Bojangles’ will be available cookies in the shape of a heart with berries.
Chick-fil-A: before 29 February will receive 10 pieces of Chick-n-Minis or chocolate pieces of the six pieces in the shape of a heart.
Cinnabon: CinnaPacks heart-shaped available for a limited time in bakeries in the shopping center and Pilot Flying J locations across the country.
Dairy Queen: the February special items include Blizzard from of cookie dough with double Fudge brownies and heart-shaped dough for biscuits and cookies.
Dunkin’: get donuts in the shape of a heart and a pink drink for Valentine’s day pink velvet and pink velvet macchiato latte brand.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: on 14 February, the network offers donuts in the shape of a heart.
Krispy Kreme: Get doughnuts heart-shaped for Valentine’s day with a gift box limited edition. Donuts in the shape of a heart have four different fillings and are written to a special romantic wishes.
Portillo’s: up to 16 February, receive a heartfelt version of the famous chocolate cake of the restaurant for $15.99.
Red Lobster: the network has boxes in the shape of a heart with the inscription “You’re my Lobster” and a biscuit in the shape of a heart.
Slim Chickens: February 15, will be sold vanilla wafers in the shape of a heart.
Tim Hortons: buy any drink between 14:00 and get a free doughnut in the shape of a heart.
Popeyes: for a limited time, starting with Valentine’s Day, the Popeyes there is a new seasonal dessert — Red Velvet Cup Cake. Dessert is red velvet cake covered with vanilla icing. It’s available at Popeyes restaurants nationwide for a suggested price of $2,49.
Boston Market: go local Boston market and take “BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquet”, a composition with a dozen dorsal fins with sauce for grilling. Offer only available on February 14 for $29.99.
Olive Garden: Get a bouquet of olive breadsticks during a dinner for two on Valentine’s Day. For $34.99 a price includes soup or salad, five cheese-marinara sauce and hearty Alfredo, shared the Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or the chicken Alfredo and Black Tie Mousse cake or tiramisu for dessert.
Tyson: the Brand is holding a contest where you can win the Grand prize of $10 000, a romantic journey and a year’s supply of chicken nuggets. To do this, create a bouquet of chicken nuggets and share a picture of the finished product, writing on Twitter @TysonBrand with the hashtag #nuggetbouquetcontest. The deadline is 20:00 on 17 February. Residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, and North Dakota may not participate according to the rules of the contest.
