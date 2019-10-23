The best dish for Breakfast, help from irritation and chronic fatigue
Professor Yoshihiko Koga of the University Kyorin Japan best advice is to eat ice cream for Breakfast.
According to him, eating ice-cream for Breakfast (or in the morning) promotes good mood, improves concentration and helps to combat irritation.
Volunteers who took part in such a pleasant experiment, showed a more rapid response and low fatigue than those who ate Breakfast more. Mood during the day they had increased.
Note that the American counterparts of Japanese experts critically approached the “opening”, Recalling that in the middle portions of the dessert contains around 260 calories, 23 grams of sugar and 14 grams of fat. And this, in particular, increases the risk of heart disease and, of course, are contraindicated for diabetics.
In any case, there is ice cream for Breakfast only need homemade.
