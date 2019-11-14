The best home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps
Menstrual bleeding often cause muscle spasms, manifested by pain in the abdomen, sometimes spreading to the legs (numbness, cramps). These methods will help to safely alleviate the pain and spasms.
Changes in the diet
A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, vegetables, nuts, lean proteins and whole grains helps your body stay healthy and energetic. Increased consumption of liquids, such as water and herbal teas, will help to prevent dehydration, which is a common cause of muscle spasms.
Finally, it is best to eliminate the excess salt, which causes bloating and fluid retention, and caffeine, which can have a dehydrating effect.
Herbal tea
Hot herbal teas to soothe, and in some cases the herbs may be useful. Among preventive teas especially should pay attention on chamomile, dandelion, raspberry, fennel. They relax, calm, ease menstrual cramps.
Massage
Self-massage can also relax pelvic muscles and relieve spasms. You can gently RUB the skin of the belly massage oil, body lotion or coconut oil to facilitate sliding and to make the massage more gentle.
Warming
Placing a hot water bottle or heating pad on the abdomen, you remove the spasms. The fact that the heat helps the muscles of the uterus and surrounding organs to relax, which eases the discomfort.
You can also put a heating pad on the lower back to get rid of back pain. Another option is to adopt a warm bath which can help to relax the whole body.