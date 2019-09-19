The best natural remedy cystitis
Urinary tract infections are better treated with antibiotics and under the supervision of a physician. There are some simple ways which will help to increase the effectiveness of treatment.
1. Hydration. Drink plenty of water as it not only prevents but also helps to better treat cystitis and other similar infections. Water as it flushes the urinary tract and nourishes their important nutrients and electrolytes. It also dissolves the concentration of urine and speeds up its excretion from the body, so bacteria are more difficult to attack cells.
2. To the toilet often. Regular urination increase the pressure on bacteria in the urinary tract, And this helps move them out. Also decreasing the amount of time that there are bacteria in the urine in order to attack healthy cells. Do not delay going to the toilet.
3. Cranberry juice. One of the most well-known natural cure for cystitis and other urinary tract infections. It was also confirmed by scientific research. Cranberry juice contains components that are not giving the bacteria to adhere to cells in the urinary tract, it also has antioxidants called polyphenols, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects.
4. Probiotics. Beneficial bacteria, known as probiotics, help maintain urinary tract health and protect them from harmful bacteria.
5. Vitamin C. a Powerful antioxidant, enhancing the immune system. In addition, it reacts with nitrates in the urine to the formation of nitrogen oxides, which destroy bacteria. And it reduces the pH level in the urine that does not allow the bacteria to survive.