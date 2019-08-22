The best place to live on a salary of $50,000 per year
While such States as California and new York, often find themselves in the headlines thanks to their high average income, the truth is that for the average American enough salary to $50,000. The Bureau of labor statistics notes that the average wage in the U.S. as of July 17, 2019 was $47 216 per year.
To find the best places to stay for under $50 000 in each state, GOBankingRates deducted the cost of the subsistence minimum of $ 50 000 in cities throughout the United States. For the study were taken the city, in which lived not less than 5000 families and an average income of $45 000 to $55 000.
5. Millville, new Jersey
- The annual amount for the necessary requirements: $ 34 046,23
- The balance after payment of all necessary: $ 15 953,77
Millville is located in southern new Jersey, about an hour drive from Atlantic city. The city budget, but he has the lowest suitability for housing in the study by GOBankingRates. The crime rate in Millville by 243% higher than in new Jersey overall, the unemployment rate is 68% higher than the U.S. national average, and the results of school tests is 58% below the national norm.
4. Tulare, California
- The annual amount for the necessary requirements: $33 944,32
- The balance after payment of all required: $16 055,68
Tulare is located in the heart of the Central valley of California, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. It is well known in the expensive Golden state Tulare is a great option for those who receive the average income as transport costs, health costs and other expenses less in comparison with the rest of the state.
3. Pensacola, Florida
- The annual amount for the necessary requirements: $ 33 171,16
- The balance after payment of all required: $16 828,84
In Pensacola is the national naval aviation Museum. In addition to its appeal for fans of aviation, Pensacola is a good choice for those who want to live at affordable prices in Florida. Pensacola is located about three hours West of Tallahassee and almost four hours East of New Orleans.
2. North Tonawanda, state of new York
- The annual amount for the necessary requirements: $ 32 666,46
- The balance after payment of all necessary: $ 17 333,54
North Tonawanda is located in a unique location on the Western edge of new York, 30 minutes North of Buffalo and 20 minutes to the East of the National Park of Niagara falls. Although winter weather can be harsh, North Tonawanda has a high suitability for life. This is emphasized by the crime rate, which is 35% below the average for the United States.
1. Marion, Il
- The annual amount for the necessary requirements: $ 28 441,69
- The balance after payment of all necessary: $ 21 558,31
Marion is a small community located in the southern part of Illinois, which the former mayor called the “center of the universe” due to the location of the city major transport intersection connecting Chicago, St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee. The average rent is extremely low — $ 782 per month, and the overall requirements are inexpensive — with the exception of health care costs that are 18% higher than the average for the country.