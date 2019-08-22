The best places to kiss: Ukrainians laugh layout of deputies in the Parliament
Discussing the strange layout of the MPs in the new convocation of the Verkhovna Rada the representatives of the “public Servants” will take up all the front rows in front of the tribune and Presidium, and the other faction will sit behind them.
This tells people’s TRUE with reference to the Ukrainian truth.
It is noted that in the conditions of such placement in the hall of deputies, people’s deputies from other factions will not physically be able to block the rostrum, because the presidency is surrounded by only “public servants”.
Also among the MPs from other factions and “servants of the people” will be the speaker, the bed of the government, the place of the President during his visit to the Parliament.
In addition, the television broadcast of the meeting in the Parliament will only show members of the “public Servants”, since the camera cover basically near to the podium of the auditorium.
Note, in previous parliaments faction of the majority has always left a small sector of the front to the factions of the minority. Sit “rays” – so that the podium had access to all the factions.
The network is already actively commented on the new scheme of placing deputies in Parliament
“If anything, to the rostrum and Presidium it will not be allowed to exceed the green hordes “servants of the people” (Parliament inside the Parliament)”, “Vakarchuk first forbidden jump from the stage into the crowd,” “Julia will be pushed to the front, but deep into the legislative process”, “Peter will defend eurovector from under the strata of the people “moshimasu,” write the Ukrainians in the network.