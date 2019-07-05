The best player in the Premier League is recognized as the Vice-captain of “Dynamo”
Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) held a referendum to determine the winners in four categories at the end of the season 2018/2019. The best player in the Premier League is recognized as the 21-year-old Vice-captain of Kiev “Dynamo” Viktor Tsygankov (on the photo), best goalkeeper — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), best coach — the former coach of “Shakhtar” Paulo Fonseca, best young player — Vitaly Nikolenko (Dynamo) and the best arbiter is Anatoliy Abdula from Kharkiv.
All winners of last season will be awarded before the match for the Supercup of Ukraine “Shakhtar” — “Dinamo”, which will be held July 28 at the stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa.
Best player
1. Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”)
2. Taison (Shakhtar)
3. Junior Moraes (Shakhtar)
Best goalkeeper
1. Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar)
2. Yuriy Pankiv (“Alexandria”)
3. Nikita Shevchenko (FC Karpaty and Zorya)
Best coach
1. Paulo Fonseca (FC Shakhtar)
2. Volodymyr Sharan (Alexandria)
3. Alexander Khatskevich (Dynamo)
Best young player
1. Vitaly Nikolenko (“Dynamo”)
2. Marian Swede (Karpaty)
3. Nikolay Shaparenko (“Dynamo”)
Best referee
1. Anatoliy Abdula (Kharkiv)
2. Yuri Mozharovsky (Lviv)
3. Kostiantyn Trukhanov (Kharkiv)
I.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter