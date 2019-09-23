The best player Manchester city last season ended up in racist scandal (photos)
Bernardo Silva
One of the current leaders Manchester city, Bernardo Silva, who was named the fans of “citizens” in the last season the best player on the team, ended up in racist scandal.
The Portuguese midfielder has published in his Twitter post is dedicated to the teammate Benjamin Mendy.
Benjamin Mendy
Bernard posted a childhood photo of a Frenchman of Senegalese descent, accompanied by her picture with packaging Spanish Conguitos candy.
The midfielder accompanied the tweet with the caption: “Guess who?”.
Members did not appreciate the humor of the 25-year-old Portuguese and considered the prank caller, and even racist.
Silva had no choice but to remove the post. However, after a time, the player disagreed with the decision of opponents.
“Can’t even joke with each other in our time… You guys…,” wrote Bernard.
We will remind, in last match of the bulls in the English Premier League against “Coventry” (8:0) the Portuguese scored a hat-trick.