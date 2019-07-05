The best protection of the skin from the dirty air
Accommodation in a large city exposes our skin to harmful emissions. That’s what we need every day to drink at least 8 glasses of water and pass through exfoliation.
Many global Metropolitan areas suffering from heavy smog, which negatively affects the skin. Emissions penetrate the skin at the cellular level, and accelerates the aging process and making the skin itself lifeless and lethargic. But there are specific rules that allow you to withstand the dirty air and keep the skin young for a long time. First, you need to watch the forecast emissions, I try to avoid outlets on the street during those periods when the pollution is maximum.
Second, before bedtime is recommended to go through deep cleaning of the skin, including exfoliation with scrubs. Well, if the cleaners are includes glycolic acid and glycerin, which help to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, to hold hydration and rejuvenation.
Be sure to purchase antioxidant creams containing vitamins C and D, which prevent the formation of free radicals. Don’t forget to moisturize the skin, take extra precautions in that case, if you suffer from eczema. In Sunny weather it is necessary to use sunscreen, but if the pollution level is high, try to use a minimum of makeup. Finally, be sure to drink plenty of water. At 8 o’clock in your body must be at least 8 glasses or two liters of this fluid drunk during the day.