The best remedy for cholesterol and high blood pressure
October 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Sounds interesting, will try today!
Monks are already using this amazing, effecive tool. They believe that this tool can be used in the treatment of various diseases and to improve immunity.
The combination of these ingredients has a powerful effect and it has shown its effectiveness in treating many health problems.
Ingredients:
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 fresh ginger, grated
- 1 tablespoon Apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of honey
Preparation:
Mix the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well. If you have more medicine than you need, keep it in the fridge for up to 5 days, but no more.
Usage:
Consume this mixture before Breakfast and lunch, but no more than three times a day. Within a week you will notice positive results. This home remedy will help you to reduce cholesterol levels and normalize blood pressure.