The best scorer of “my Teams” won’t play against Shakhtar in the Champions League
Champion of England “Manchester city” in the Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk (November 26) will not be able to rely not only on the football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, who is recovering after surgery, but their top scorer Sergio Aguero.
“Sergio will miss a few games. He was out for a few weeks while I can’t say exactly how much. He has a problem with the tendon. We will miss him and will be waiting for him. But we have Jesus and sterling who can play in that position. Other injuries do not. David Silva in the match against Chelsea was a cramp but he’s fine”, — said at the press-conference the head coach of Manchester city Josep Guardiola.
We will remind that 31-year-old Argentinian Sergio Aguero was unable due to injury to finish Sunday’s match of the championship of England against “Chelsea” (2:1). This season, the former son-in-law Diego Maradona and godfather Lionel Messi scored 9 goals in the Premier League and twice struck the gate of the opponent (in the game with Atalanta) in the Champions League.
By the way, Aguero did not play in the first match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk (3:0) the match in Kharkiv after sitting on the bench.
