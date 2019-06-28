The best scorer of the English Premier League has agreed to transfer to “Manchester United” – media

| June 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Лучший бомбардир Английской Премьер-Лиги согласился на трансфер в "Манчестер Юнайтед", - СМИ

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Winner of the Golden boot English Premier League season 2018/19 and the forward London “Arsenal” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to move in “Manchester United”, reports The Sun.

Manchester United are considering a 30-year-old back Gabonese as a replacement for Belgian Romelu Lukaku, who is close to transition in “inter”.

We will remind, in 2012 “Manchester United” has already bought a striker from Arsenal, Robin van Persie.

The contract of the Forward with the “gunners” is designed to 2021.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.