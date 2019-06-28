The best scorer of the English Premier League has agreed to transfer to “Manchester United” – media
June 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Winner of the Golden boot English Premier League season 2018/19 and the forward London “Arsenal” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to move in “Manchester United”, reports The Sun.
Manchester United are considering a 30-year-old back Gabonese as a replacement for Belgian Romelu Lukaku, who is close to transition in “inter”.
We will remind, in 2012 “Manchester United” has already bought a striker from Arsenal, Robin van Persie.
The contract of the Forward with the “gunners” is designed to 2021.