The best scorer of world Cup 1994 called the behavior of Tyson’s “geeky”
Oleg Salenko
The best scorer of world Cup 1994, ex-Dynamo player Oleh Salenko has expressed doubt that the captain of “Shakhtar” Tyson could hear the racist cries of the fans “Dynamo” during a match of the 14th round of the Favbet League against Shakhtar.
“The incident with Tyson knocked down the game – then everything went in some confusion. We saw the picture, and what happened is not exactly known. Let’s wait for official information from observers”, – quotes the champion of the FIFA world Cup number goals scored in a single match 1927.kiev.ua.
“In the broadcast was not heard who that was screaming. As far as I know, when 25 thousand fans in the stadium – not feel, who and what screams. Yes, and he Tyson behaved very provocatively this time. To be able to hear something, it is necessary that the tribune is singing. For me it is a mystery. Expect on this occasion to say FFU” – said Salenko.