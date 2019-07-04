The best seeds for the control of type II diabetes
Success in the control of this metabolic disorder relies heavily on nutrition. Certain seeds can become a significant part of it.
Sunflower seeds. The most popular variety of seeds. They are rich in omega-3, being a source of active ingredients with antioxidant. These seeds allow effective control of diabetes.
Cumin seeds. They contain active chemical component called timokhino that protects the b-cells of the pancreas from oxidative stress. In addition, these seeds help increase the production of the hormone insulin in the body, which keeps the sugar under control.
Pumpkin seeds. Allow you to control the level of enzyme produced during diabetes. This prevents worsening of symptoms of metabolic disorders.
Jamuna seeds. Seeds of exotic Jamuna (syzygium cumini Black) have properties of alkaloids and antidiabetic effects. These seeds prevent conversion of starch into sugar, thereby keeping the balance of glucose in the body.
Seeds of tamarind. By reducing pressure on the pancreas tamarind reduce blood sugar levels.