The best smile in the Universe: its owner – Russian girl
Girls are different. For someone in the first place is career, for some children, and someone’s life can participate in contests and feel great.
Was chosen as the woman with the most charming smile. The winner really deserves it.
“Smile of the Universe” (“Smile of the Universe”) is a contest held every year, and as you guessed from the name, are involved in it all countries. The challenge is not so much the choice of beautiful girls, how much to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.
Age conditions: from twenty three to forty-five years. Requirements: to be married and to have children (and can one).
This year was for Russia. Tyumen gave us the 28-year-old beauty Elena Stanislavsky.
After receiving the gifts, the girl may be one of the jury members in the same competition, but for the next year.
By the way, Helen, there are other victories.
Also, she has a law degree. It attracts everything to do with makeup, and Elena leads his personal blog.