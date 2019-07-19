The best summer fruit for weight loss
Doctors have called the most perfect fruit for summer weight loss. It appeared to be an ordinary pear. Moreover, it helps prevent cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
Pear on the right is the fruit the second place after Apple. It contains a lot of fructose, which has a positive effect on the pancreas. In addition, the pear can prevent cancer and heart disease. It is in this fruit contains vitamins, essential oils and other useful substances that help the immune system to fight infections and inflammation, and the fiber included in the composition, promotes the full of the digestive tract. Now pear was honored by honorary doctors the title of best fruit for weight loss. In 100 grams of product contains only 57 calories, yet it is a lot of water and fiber. This combination is just perfect for weight loss.
After eating pears the person remains full for a long time. Confirmed the statement of physicians, and a recent scientific study. Women, who on the day he ate 2 pears, within 14 days of the experiment got rid of 2.5 to 3 pounds. In the course of other work failed to prove that representatives of the beautiful half easily lose 100-300 grams a day, adding to the usual daily ration of only 3 pears. Also studies have proven that it is very useful to use these fruits before exercise.
Experts believe that the pear should be used to combat the global problem of obesity. Scientists recommend to add fruit in the diet of schoolchildren, patients in medical institutions and other people.