The best tennis player in Ukraine won the prestigious tournament (photo)

The first racket of Ukraine Sergiy Stakhovsky, occupying the 144th place in the world ranking, became the winner of the ATP tournament held in English Newport. Our compatriot triumphal in doubles, speaking in a duet with Frenchman Marcel Granollers.

In the final Ukrainian-French couple met with rivals from Central America — Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Miguel-angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico). In the first set, Stakhovsky partner and I lost in a tie-break in the second evened the score thanks to a winning filing opponents, and in a decisive blitz game in a tense struggle pulled out-taki victory— 6:7 (10), 6:4, 13:11, earning 33 thousand dollars in prize money.

“Marcel wanted to play with me here, but I wasn’t sure because I had to play in qualifying singles in Atlanta this weekend. However, I still wanted to do well, so went with full responsibility for performance in pairs and in the end withdrew from Atlanta. But we won the doubles title here, it’s great“, — after the victory of the Ukrainians shared their impressions with the press service of the tournament.

Note that this is the eighth title in career Stakhovsky — four tournaments were won in singles, four in a pair. It is noteworthy that in the case of getting in the decisive match of the Ukrainian sum — these statistics are preserved after the event in Newport.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter