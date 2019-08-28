The best types of tea against hypertension
Chronic high blood pressure should be sure to take your prescribed medicines. But as complementary medicine they can use, and some useful types of tea.
Green tea. Has a great many useful properties, often drink it to lose weight. However, researchers have discovered that regular consumption of tea (not less than 12 consecutive weeks) reduces blood pressure by 2-3 mm Hg. In addition, it is the perfect drink to fight inflammation.
Tea made from hibiscus flowers. Another study showed that this drink lowers blood pressure when consumed daily for at least 6 weeks. The most significant was the drop in systolic blood pressure. Have of hibiscus tea and have anti-cancer properties.
The Oolong Tea. This is a Chinese beverage which combines the properties of black and green tea. Also has many useful properties, strengthening heart health due to a variety of antioxidants. However, for the running of hypertensive patients this drink might not be too effective.
Black tea. The researchers found that if a person every day drink at least two cups of black tea, it simultaneously reduces systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and with it falls and the risk of stroke. Again, this occurs due contained in tea antioxidants, which also improve the health of the gastrointestinal system, lower cholesterol and even prevent cancer.