The best Ukrainian biathlete told about “legal doping” in the sport of biathlon
June 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Dmitry Pidruchny
Ukrainian biathlete, world champion in 2019 in the pursuit pidruchnuy Dmytro shared his opinion about the influence of asthma medications on athletic performance, particularly in the biathlon.
“As far as I know, there are many asthmatics in biathlon: Norway, France, Austria. Repeatedly seen as before the start they used to spray against asthma.
Don’t know how much it helps, I have no reason to try this drug. According to the rumors, this is a legal drug that really improves the results”, – quotes an interview with 28-year-old Ukrainian’s Instagram channel PlayPro sports.ru.