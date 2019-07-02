The best vaccine against Ebola developed in Russia

Russia has developed a vaccine against Ebola, reports channel “MIR 24”.

Vaccines have no adverse reactions, it gives an effective protective immunity, said in a statement on the website of Rospotrebnadzor.

“The vaccine has passed all stages of state registration and is currently the most secure and nizkolegirovannoj vaccine produced in the world”, – noted in Department.

The vaccine is also convenient to transport and store. Republic of the Congo, especially where the spread Ebola, is considering the purchase of Russian drug.

Earlier it was reported that the epidemic of Ebola went beyond the Congo, new cases of the disease was in Uganda.

