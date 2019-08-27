The best videos of the year: in the United States MTV awards (photos, video)
Monday, August 26, in the United States held its annual awards ceremony channel MTV for best video clips — MTV VMA 2019. For the first time it was held in Newark, new Jersey. Everything else was traditionally bright and colorful. On the red carpet brought together the stars of pop music, supermodels, Hollywood stars.
Favorites this year were Taylor swift and Ariana Grande. Both singers were presented in 10 nominations each. And the result of their rivalry was the main intrigue of the evening.
The winners were determined, as usual, MTV viewers. They could vote for their idols for nearly the whole year. In the end, the victory in the most prestigious nomination — “Video of the year” — received video for the song Taylor swift You Need to Calm Down. He was the best in the nomination Video For Good.
-
Taylor Swift
-
Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid
-
-
Famous guitarist and singer lenny Kravitz
-
Supermodel Heidi Klum
-
Singer Shawn Mendes
-
Singer Camila Cabello
-
Singer Lizzo
-
Supermodel Adriana Lima
-
Rapper Lil Nas X
-
Singer Billy Ray Cyrus
-
Bebe Rex
Ariana Grande was named best artist of the year. The video for her song 7 Rings won in the category “Best artist”. “Song of summer” MTV viewers called another hit of the singer — boyfriend.
But “Song of the year”, as expected, was the Old Town Road performed by rapper Lil Nas X and Billy ray Cyrus.
In the category “Best debut” was won by 17 year old singer and songwriter Billy Iles to hit the bad guy.
Hit Señorita performed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called the best joint creativity of the year. Recall, Sean and Kamila during the work on this composition began an affair.
Best pop clip recognized as the Sucker of the famous band the Jonas Brothers. The Jonas brothers attended the ceremony and even sang for the audience after a long break.
Best video in the hip-hop Money in the performance of the Cardi Bi. Best dance video MTV viewers called Call You Mine. This song was recorded by the band The Chainsmokers and singer Bebe Rex.
The rating with an annual income of 185 million dollars was headed by Taylor swift.
