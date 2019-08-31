The best way to extend the life
Any regular physical activity, regardless of its intensity, helps to extend the life of people of middle and old age, scientists have concluded.
The British Medical Journal published new data from the scientists who analyzed the results of eight trials in which 36 thousand people over the age of 40. These people were divided into four groups depending on the degree of intensity of daily activity. Their life was observed for about six years.
Obtained by researchers testimonies became another confirmation of the fact that the movement is life. It was found that among the most mobile citizens the risk of premature mortality is reduced by 73%. The volunteers who came to the second intensity physical activity group, a similar risk was reduced by 66%.
“To increase life expectancy, sedentary enough to walk at a quick pace for 24 minutes a day or spend the same time on the physical activity moderate intensity” — postulated by the scientific experts.
The study also showed that the risk of premature death significantly increases if a person spends more than 9 hours in a sitting position.