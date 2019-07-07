The best way to lose weight
Scientists named the best way that will help you to lose weight. To quickly lose weight early enough in the morning to go to sports training. That’s the time that is best suited for burning calories.
The results of recent studies show that while exercise is probably the key role in the process of losing weight. In the experiment agreed to take part 375 volunteers, who were engaged in the activities with different intensity.
People who went to school in the mornings, it is easier to get rid of extra pounds and could keep the weight off in the future. Research in this direction will be pursued further. Within them, specialists will try to determine what time of day has the greater physical activity.