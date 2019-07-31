The best ways of dealing with lack of sleep
Lack of sleep is a serious problem for modern society. Doctors have identified five best ways to deal with it.
Characteristic signs of lack of sleep are irritability, constant hunger, circles under the eyes and even reduced libido. Experts say that week to make up for lack of sleep is almost impossible, but it is necessary to provide all facilities to further improve the quality of sleep.
You first need to create a good atmosphere on and off the bright light, preferring the dim little lamps. Then leave away the laptop and phone. They create high frequency waves and interfere with quality sleep. The room should be light and cool, about 17-19 degrees. This temperature affects the release of melatonin – the sleep hormone. Experts also suggest to carefully choose the pillow. It should be no higher than 17 cm, square and not very soft. Should abandon traditional down filler, replacing it with buckwheat.
One of the main factors of lack of sleep is of poor quality and untimely food. Doctors recommend not to eat 3 hours before bedtime and do not eat fast food.