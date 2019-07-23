The best ways to prevent urinary tract infections
Drink more water. Water helps flush out harmful bacteria from the urinary tract. But if they stay there, it can cause infection.
Drink cranberry juice. It prevents adhesion of harmful organisms that cause disease, to the walls of the urinary canal. Once the bacteria adhere, they begin to divide and multiply.
More vitamin C. be Sure to eat a sufficient amount of vitamin C contained in foods such as oranges, broccoli, lemon and many others. Because of this, the urine becomes more acidic, which will help your body reduce the amount of bacteria causing a specific infection.
Smaller products for skin care. These artificial products can penetrate the membrane of the urinary canal and make it more susceptible to infections.
Wear loose clothing. Choose linen or clothing that allows your genitals to breathe and keep dry. In an environment with lack of oxygen and excessive sweating bacteria multiply more readily.