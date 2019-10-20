The best ways to remove double chin
The problem of so-called “double chin” care today, many adults and adolescents are obese.
Even if the person is still visually fit into the accepted standards of beauty and harmony, his passion for food gives second chin, which hinders, spoils the mood and appearance.
Since the summer is the best time to correct deficiencies, today we will talk about how to get rid of double chin.
The reasons for the appearance of double chin
To solve any problem, you need to know its origins. Given the popular wisdom that we first find out the main causes of double chin:
constant overeating: as a result of the rejection of the Breakfast, lunch on the run, in the evening people excessively absorbs food; besides overeating and chin, respectively, is characteristic of those people who eat fast, whereas the feeling of satiety occurs only after 30 minutes after the start of the meal;
sleep and high on soft cushions: the day that the chin gets used to the offset, which creates a high pillow during sleep;
slouch: this is bad and very unhealthy habit in the first place, spoils the appearance, and secondly, due to the appearance of the head provokes the formation of the second chin;
heredity: if the parents never deny yourself the pleasure to eat and suffered from excess weight, there is nothing surprising in the fact that their children genetically will be passed to the second chin, becoming one of the indicators of similarity.
Of course, the physiologists identify in each case, their preconditions for the appearance of double chin. Anyway, if this flaw is still in the period of youth can say that it has a minimum of 6 kilograms of excess weight, to be rid of immediately.
Ways of removing double chin
Remove double chin will not work immediately – in this case the necessary daily effort in the following areas:
exercise book: put book on head and walk around the room with a straight back and raised head for 5-7 minutes;
exercise on muscle tension: it is necessary in a sitting position with straight back tilt your head back and strengthen the language so that the chin muscles were as strained to stay in this position for 15 seconds; perform 10-15 times;
mask of potatoes: boil 2 potatoes, mash into a puree with the addition of 2 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon of honey, the resulting mass is spread on the chin and cover with gauze to keep the mask for 30 minutes, then rinse with cold water; doing every 3 days;
clay mask: 2 tablespoons cosmetic clay (white or black) mix to a smooth paste with a quarter Cup of cold water, then apply the mixture evenly to the chin for 10 minutes, rinse the mask with warm water, then lubricate the skin nourishing cream fat basis; to make the mask not more often 1 time a week.