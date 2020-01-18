The biathletes of the national team of France was interrupted by Norwegian hegemony in the relays at the world Cup-2019
In German Ruhpolding in the fifth stage of the biathlon world Cup was held men’s relay race.
For the first time this season, won’t Norway.
The national team of France played brilliantly, deklassieren their rivals and won gold medals.
In the absence of its leader, Johannes Bø, Norway to minimize loss, taking second place.
“Bronze” – from the Austrians.
The national team of Ukraine, consisting of Artem Tyshchenko Artem Prima, Anton Dudchenko and Dmitry Pidruchnik was at the finish line eighth.
Let us add that of the eight relay races held this season (four for men and women), once Norway was not on the top step of the podium.
Race results:
- France (0+6) 1:18:11,2
- Norway (0+10) +1:12,2
- Austria (0+4) +1:24,3
- Russia (0+5) +1:32,3
- Germany (0+12) +2:13,1
- Belarus (1+9) +2:39,0
…
- 8. Ukraine Ukraine (0+6) +3:42,6