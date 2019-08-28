The big fight: what is GDP and how it is calculated
GDP per capita reflects the level of welfare of inhabitants of the country
Amid record growth of economy of Ukraine, news “Today” decided to find out what the GDP. The intricacies of calculating the income of the country, we found out with the support of Alexander Martynenko, head of corporate analysis ICU.
What is included in the concept of GDP
Gross domestic product (GDP) is the value that shows the cost of domestically produced goods and services over a certain period of time, usually a year. Widely used GDP began after the Second world war. In many countries GDP pay great attention to and build on the basis of his economic policy.
Nominal GDP is value of all final goods and services at current market prices. Nominal GDP depends on the changes in prices, which means you can use it to practice difficult. After all, when inflation is high nominal GDP growth can be attributed to rising prices, not increased production of goods and services. So economists prefer to use real GDP, which takes into account inflation and, therefore, more accurately reflects the real ekonomsituatsiyu. To calculate real GDP economists adjust the nominal GDP to the price index. Thus to calculate the index can take the previous or any other period. The real GDP is used to calculate economic growth, as well as compare the state of the economy with other countries.
What measure GNP and GDP per capita
Gross national product measures the value of the country produced goods and services, regardless of where located, owned by the country of the enterprise. Thus, GNP is the sum of gross domestic product and income obtained from abroad or through foreign investment. This figure displays a more accurate picture of the state of any national economy.
But gross domestic product per capita shows exactly how the national economy of a particular country is correlated with the level of welfare of its average citizen. This indicator is obtained by dividing real GDP by the number of inhabitants. If over time GDP per capita is decreasing, this may indicate that the standard of living of people in the country is falling, and the economy is approaching the crisis or experiencing a crisis. Therefore, these indicators should always pay special attention.
What are the shortcomings of GDP and is there an alternative
Unfortunately, the gross domestic product has many drawbacks. Therefore, many reputable economists warned from the outset that uncritical use of this indicator can lead to very serious misconceptions. For example, with a GDP it is impossible to objectively assess the economic growth or social welfare. Because GDP takes into consideration only monetary transactions, and hence does not reflect the full picture of the environment in which people live. In addition, the methodology of GDP does not take into account the nature and quality of products, long-term perspective, depletion of natural resources, the existence of the shadow economy.
Economists also say that the GDP is very outdated. It does not take into account the fact that in recent decades there was a tremendous transfer of production from developed to developing countries, the continuing transfer of jobs from production to services. Also significantly increased the cost of services in the financial sector, which does not always mean the same increase in well-being.
We developed many alternatives to GDP. Among the most famous is the genuine progress indicator (PPI), the human development index (HDI), gross national income per capita. So, GNI per capita is measured as the sum of value added produced by the population of the country, taxes on production and net income, received from abroad, divided by the population. But despite the fact that in contrast to GDP, this indicator takes into account the degree of the ongoing globalization of humanity, it still has all the other shortcomings of GDP.
Is it possible to measure the global GDP and to predict the development in the countries
World GDP is the sum of gross domestic products of all countries of the world. World GDP can also be calculated by adding together the gross national products of all countries of the world. After the addition of GNP amount of revenues or costs from countries of foreign production is equal to zero.
But you should pay attention to the following. One of the main problems of calculation of world GDP — is the need to translate GDP into a single currency. Market rates of national currencies does not always reflect their actual cost. However, the dynamics of the world GDP gives an idea about the trends in the global economy. And this, in turn, allows us to judge the impact of the external environment on the country’s economy.
Is it possible to predict the development of GDP? To do this, economists build mathematical models. In these models, they consider different variants of GDP growth, depending on the main factors. Such factors in models can be the development of the world economy in General, government policy, the development of national production, population dynamics and many others.
What could be better than GDP
What is genuine progress indicator? He, like GDP, have a monetary value, but consists of positive and negative components. Positive attitude potrebiteli adjusted to take account of the uneven distribution of incomes. Increase IPP and components that do not have market prices, but the impact on wellbeing — housework, volunteering, use of the fully equipped, roads. Still increase STI capital growth, positive balance of international trade. But the cost of IPP subtract position, that is ignored in GDP, but are still costs. This depletion of natural resources, the cost of crime and unemployment, the cost of combating pollution. PPIS are widely used for accurate assessment of sustainable econoblogosphere. But PPIS have limitations. Among them is the inaccessibility of many data, the difficulty to Express certain features in money, etc.
And the human development Index consists of 3 components: life expectancy, opportunities to education and quality of life. That’s the problem of the HDI — the value may not change with different combinations and values of 3 components. But they can closely depend on each other. For example, a high gross netdojo may imply a high level of education and high life expectancy. Then a combination of three indicators will yield little useful information.
We will remind, in the second quarter of 2019, Ukraine’s real GDP grew by 4.6% in annual terms. In the first quarter of 2019, real GDP growth was 2.5%.