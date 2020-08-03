The biggest attack in the history of Twitter: the attacker was a 17-year-old teenager from Florida
In the U.S. on charges of organizing the largest hacker attack on Twitter which has been hacked the accounts of pop stars, politicians and businessmen of the first magnitude, arrested 17-year-old. About it writes BBC.
Attorney Andrew Warren filed against the teenager charges in 30 points for the “sell of people across the country.” In total on this case have been arrested three people, two from U.S. and one from Britain.
As reported in the district attorney’s office of Hillsborough County, among the charges are serious, as organized fraud and criminal use of personal information.
During a hacker attack July 15, among other things, opened accounts, Elon musk, bill gates, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Kim Kardashian, for which Twitter calls were placed on the donation of bitcoins.
As shown by available for the world to see a list of bitcoin transactions, a 17-year-old hacker was thus able to obtain more than $100 million in bitcoin.
“In case of theft bitcoin which is a cryptocurrency is difficult to trace and to return — said in a statement, Prosecutor Warren. — These crimes were committed using the names of celebrities, but were the main victims they do not, it is a fraud committed against ordinary Americans across the country, including here in Florida. It is a major crime was planned right under our noses, and we will not tolerate it.”
According to Warren, the FBI, the justice Department and intelligence agencies in several States carried out a coordinated investigation across the country, the result of which was the arrest of a suspect in Hillsborough County.
The Prosecutor stressed that the hacker, who lives in Tampa, will be judged by the laws of the state, not Federal law, because the law of Florida suggests that he can be charged as an adult.
“We appreciate the quick response of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to work with them, — says the official statement from Twitter. — We will be as transparent as possible and will regularly report the details of the case”.
The company’s management also added that it had taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools, while investigations continue.
In the community of information security professionals had the impression that the attackers had misled employees Twitter during a telephone call. Using the so-called technique of phishing, Internet scams in the course of confidential conversation lulled the vigilance of the employees of the company and they have fished out important information that allowed to penetrate into the operating system.
