The biggest dust storm in 50 years struck the South-East USA
The largest over the last 50 years, dust storms formed in Sahara struck the US and sent to Florida, Texas and other States that are struggling with COVID-19 that raised new fears of occurrence of respiratory problems among Americans. This writes DailyMail.
The so-called Gorilla Dust Cloud emerged on the Gulf coast of Mississippi on Thursday, June 25, after this week passed through the Caribbean sea, where the air quality plummeted to “hazardous” levels.
The national weather service (NWS) reported that the cloud length is 3500 miles (56 km) flying 5000 miles (8 km) from North Africa, and then reached a region extending from Florida West to Texas and North to North Carolina through Arkansas.
The storm will be over the Southeast U.S. this weekend, June 27-28, and in the middle of next week, will go further.
Experts warn about the need to stay inside the home, including Texas and Florida, as poor air quality caused by dust storm, combined with a rapidly rising cases of hospitalization due to the coronavirus, is a double threat to the health of the population.
Strong warm winds over the Sahara desert usually make the sand at this time of year, and move them across the Atlantic in the United States. But this year the dust is more dense than ever for half a century, reported by a number of meteorologists.
“It’s really dry layer of air that contains very fine particles of dust. This happens every summer, said NWS meteorologist Patrick blood. Some of these plumes contain more particles, and we now expect a very large plume of dust on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico”.
According to meteorologists, dry air mass that carries the dust, can suppress tropical storms and hurricanes, as well as to strengthen and illuminate the sunrises and sunsets.
Over the past week, a dust cloud swept across the Atlantic from Africa, covering areas in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Barnados and Puerto Rico.
Blue skies turned into a milky brown haze, and the Blue mountains of Jamaica, who usually towered over by Kingston, was hidden behind a white cloud.
Air quality plummeted to “hazardous” level, and the weatherman on the Caribbean Islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique warned that in this area there is the worst field curtain over the past ten years.
Dust cloud has reached South Florida on Thursday, June 25, and now moves through Texas to North Carolina and Arkansas, where residents should expect a poor air quality, hazy skies and poor visibility until the middle of next week.
There are growing concerns about the impact of Gorilla Dust Cloud on human health, as it goes through the States, where last week we recorded a record number of new cases of infection with coronavirus.
“There is emerging evidence of a potential interaction between air pollution and risk COVID-19, so at this stage we are concerned about,” said Gregory Wellenius, Professor of environmental health at the School of public health at Boston University.
He added that air pollution can be especially harmful to people who are at risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases or suffer from them.
Problems with the heart and lungs increase the risk of developing a serious illness.
Infection in the United States grew by more than a week after declining for more than six weeks. New cases and hospitalizations has reached record levels in States such as Arizona, Texas, California and Florida.
Statewide Texas the number of patients with COVID-19 has more than doubled in two weeks, and only in the last two days, there were more than 11 000 new cases.
Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state is afraid of the serious health crisis, and the weakening of the quarantine was suspended.
In Florida the number of new daily cases has increased to 5 508 Wednesday that 25% more than in the previous period, equal 4049 June 20.
Experts in the field of health urged residents of the areas affected by the dust storm, to stay inside their homes, fearing that this storm may weaken the respiratory system of people at risk of Contracting the virus.
