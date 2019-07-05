The billionaire from the US and another 6 people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas (PHOTO)

American billionaire and philanthropist Christopher Klein was on Board the helicopter, who on Thursday crashed near the island of Grand Key, Bahamas archipelago. A businessman and six other people received fatal injuries, writes USA Today.

Information about the death of 60-year-old billionaire confirmed his friends, reports TASS. Cline lived in the U.S. state of West Virginia. According to Forbes, his fortune exceeded $ 1.8 billion.

Previously, the Agency AP reported, citing police officials in the Bahamas, when a plane crash killed seven people. The helicopter was headed to Fort Lauderdale in Florida. In this state, in West palm beach at Klein was his home.

All the dead, among whom were four women, were citizens of the United States. According to unconfirmed information, the helicopter at the time of the crash was the daughter of Klein with his friend. On the causes of the crash are not reported.

Christopher Cline was known as a “coal magnate”. In 2015 he sold for $ 1.4 billion controlling stake in the company Foresight Energy. On her website reported that she oversees “nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves”. In 2017, Klein has opened a new coal mine in the canadian province of Nova Scotia.

He is also involved in charity work and supported small business. Although at the time, Klein was dismissed from Marshall University, he put money into education. Of their money the billionaire also spent on the purchase of Lamborghini and 200-metre yacht called Mine Games.

Condolences in connection with death of billionaire expressed the governors of West Virginia, Jim justice and Kentucky’s Matt Bevin. “Today America lost a great man. A brilliant businessman and one of the most generous people I have ever met. He started from scratch and never forgot their roots. He loved America,” wrote about Bevin Klein on Twitter.

From the first marriage of Klein, daughter Candace, in whose honor he called one of its coal mines, according to Heavy.com. First the businessman’s wife Sabrina died of cancer. In a second marriage with Kelly, which lasted from 1993 to 2000, the billionaire born daughter, Cameron, and sons Christopher and Alex.