“The bird of happiness of tomorrow”: Kamensky “flight” on the “X-factor”
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky not going to rest on our laurels and rapidly spins all its projects.
In particular, apart from concerts, it has become one of the judges and coaches star of the show “X-factor” on TV channel “STB”.
In the framework of the project, the actress still visits the shooting, charming the audience and all fans of spectacular images.
One of his new outfit that she had posted to Instagram.
This time the singer chose a stylish silver outfit — pants and jacket layered over a black crop top. The look is completed with delicate sandals, stilettos, as well as a very original decoration-a necklace on the neck, resembling a collar.
One of the photos the star looks charming in the lens of the photographer, clasping his neck with your hands.
Another star flew away, arms outstretched like the wings of a bird.
As in most cases fashionable outfit Nastia caused a wave of favorable reviews and rave reviews of fans.
“Absolutely perfecta”, “Nastya, you’re super”, “Wonderful”, “just Perfect!!! Cute!”, “You look good”, “could I drown in those eyes…”, “Impossible beautiful”, “the Bird of happiness for tomorrow. The image inspires, “write to the followers.
Even the husband of the singer Potap has decided not to stand aside and showered his beloved hearts.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Potap and Nastya responded to the accusations in “the wedding for the sake of PR”.
