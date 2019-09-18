The birth of Audi RS3 mixed feelings
It seems that the gateway is blocking the madness, opened wide after Ferdinand Piech left the Volkswagen, and Audi were the first to feel the shock wave. Several years ago, the automaker released a video where R8 to literally giving birth hot hatchback RS3 Sportback.
“Birth” was one of the weirdest video from Audi. Likely, the whole script was written in order to show how much in common all-wheel drive supercar and RS3.
Matrix robots take the child, wash him and release into our world. But why-that is pleasant to maternal feelings we feel fear and revulsion. At the end of the R8 looks depressed, as if something foreign came out of her belly.
If R8 is the mother, then who is father? Maybe RS6? But dad anywhere near not visible. Probably drinks somewhere racing fuel along with a buddies BMW and Mercedes.
When your children will ask, where did the characters of the animated film “Cars”, just show them this video.