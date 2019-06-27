The birthday of San Francisco and Ukrainian short films: how to spend a weekend in the USA (28-30 June)
I think something to do this weekend? ForumDaily selected events in major American Metropolitan areas that may be of interest to you. The case for small — to make choices and to have a good weekend.
So, in new York city will be free to see the movie ‘Moscow does not believe in tears’ or to go to the Ukrainian festival of short films and will be free to listen to a performance of Adam Lambert.
In Miami take a tour of the Cape Florida lighthouse and take the kids to free drawing lesson.
In Los Angeles at the exhibition of vehicles from movies look at Bumblebee from “Transformers”, the Batmobile, the DeLorean from Back to the future, and in San Diego go on a picnic for English-speaking.
Bay Area residents are preparing to celebrate the 243rd birthday of San Francisco and meet one of America’s biggest LGBT parade.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters.
How to spend a weekend in new York
How to spend a weekend in Miami
How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]