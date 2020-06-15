The birthday of U.S. President Israel has approved the construction of ‘trump heights’ on Golan heights
Sunday, June 14, the Minister of settlements of Israel Tzipi Hotovely said that the government has approved plans for the construction of new villages in the Golan heights name of US President Donald trump. This writes the Times of Israel.
Hotovely wrote in Facebook that her Ministry will begin preparations for the construction of the “Ramat trump” (in Hebrew) — “trump heights” (Trump Heights).
Israel captured the Golan heights from Syria in the six day war of 1967 and annexed them in 1981, that was not recognized by the majority of the international community.
But trump has signed a decree on the recognition of the strategic mountain plateau Israeli territory in March 2019. This step was taken during the visit to Washington of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few weeks before the April elections in Israel. This decision, which is one of several diplomatic moves in favor of Israel, was widely welcomed in Jerusalem.
The government approved plan provides for the allocation of 8 million shekels ($2.3 million) on the development of the city. The announcement of the construction of the settlement coincided with the birthday of trump.
Netanyahu congratulated trump happy birthday on Twitter, praising the US President as “an incredible friend of Israel.”
In June 2019, Netanyahu convened the Israeli Cabinet in the small village of Kela to vote for the re-branding of the community as a sign of gratitude to the President of the United States for the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan heights.
In a small town home to up to 300 people. His initial district Bruchim, which will be renamed “trump heights”, is home to less than a dozen people.
At the Sunday Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that Israel “will begin practical steps to create a community “Ramat trump” in the Golan heights, where the President trump recognized the sovereignty of Israel.”
Over the years, Israel has built dozens of towns and villages in the Golan, and as of 2019 there were about 26 000 Israelis. It is home to a large community of Druze (Arabs, professing druzism, religion, which had previously been one of the branches of Shiite Ismaili sect, according to Wikipedia).
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Trump signed the document recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan heights. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked trump for this step.
- April 23, Netanyahu announced that he will call the village on the Golan heights in honor of Donald trump.
