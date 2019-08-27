The bitterness in the mouth will tell of many diseases
If you experience constant bitter taste in the mouth, you need to go to the doctors, as it can signal many diseases.
Experts told that, first of all, the bitterness can cause problems with teeth. This can constantly strike the mouth an unpleasant odor. This will help the dentist. He will understand the causes, as the problems of the oral cavity may be different from simple tooth decay to periodontal disease.
The bitterness of his mouth can be caused by problems with the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). From pancreatitis and gastritis can appear in the mouth bitterness. Such diseases are different symptoms is a swollen abdomen, nausea and vomiting.
Bitter taste in the mouth may be accompanied with gallbladder dysfunction. Troubles arise in the body due to the ejection from the gallbladder. Sometimes doctors do simple tableted drugs, but sometimes requires the intervention of a surgeon.
If the body got heavy metals: copper, mercury or lead, they too can contribute to the bitterness in the mouth. In this case you should go to the doctors.
The bitterness can manifest itself in people with autoimmune diseases such as blood sugar or diabetes. Diabetics also often appear bitter taste in the mouth.