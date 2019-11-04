The blackouts in California will be 10 more years: than it threatens the climate
According to the representative of the company Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. residents of California for 10 years will regularly remain without electricity this is done as a measure to prevent the occurrence of fire near the power lines. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
Although the need for large-scale outages should decrease every year, CEO William Johnson said, “I think to achieve the maximum reduction in the risk of fire, you need about 10 years.”
In the period from June to early October 2019 PG & E made the four of a power outage. The largest — and most criticized — it was from 9 to 12 October, it raised 738 000 customers in 35 counties.
Food in refrigerators spoiled, the lights did not work, the mobile phones got battery, and hospitals switched to emergency generators.
“What we saw during the outage PG & E should not happen again, said Maribel Badger. — Loss of electricity endangers life.”
Badger also noted that “PG & E was not fully prepared for such a large-scale shutdown of electricity.”
During scheduled outages the web site of the company went down, and customers unsuccessfully tried to reach the site in any manner for information.
Johnson recognized the inadequacy of the actions PG & E, at the same time defending them behind the goal. He also stressed that the decision to disconnect supply was made in consultation with the National meteorological service and emergency Management.
During trip maximum wind gusts exceed 45 mph (72,4 km/h) in 16 affected districts. There was no fire, but during the audit it was discovered more than 100 cases of damage, including trees and branches.
“Any of these cases could be a potential source of fire, wrote Johnson, adding that “the vast majority of customers’ power was restored within 48 hours after disconnection”.
In his speech before the Commission, Johnson outlined a long list of measures taken by companies to limit the duration of outages. He said that the utility will gradually “partitioned” equipment so that it could simultaneously turn off smaller sections of the network. Such actions will take years, predicted he.
“We know that we need to improve a lot, including notification of customers, the accuracy of maps, the performance of the website and to narrow the scope of such outages,” wrote he to the Governor.
Governor of California Gavin Newsom sharply criticized the company.
Payment customers is under consideration of the utility, which is owed billions of dollars in the form of responsibility for past fatal fires in California related to its equipment, including last year’s fire in the camp, which killed more than 80 people and destroyed an entire town in Northern California.
“Making the right decisions concerning security is not the same as the correct implementation of this decision”, — he said of the Commission.
Massive power outage could exacerbate climate change
The state plans to reduce climate change depend on stable electrical network, providing clean electricity for vehicles, homes and businesses. Sharp new reality of mass blackouts may disrupt these plans, writes the Los Angeles Times.
This situation may complicate efforts by the “electrification of everything” — the mantra which takes an increasing number of climate activists and leaders of the state.
The basic idea is that as soon as electricity becomes more pure — more than half of the electricity in California was obtained from environmentally friendly sources in 2018, and the state promises to implement it at 100% by 2045.
The natural gas industry warns that electrification of buildings can be a big mistake, citing a power outage due to public safety.
No easy answers
These trips can have a “serious potential negative consequences,” said Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at the University of California, Berkeley who works in the Board of Directors of the independent system operator in California, which controls the power system.
For this reason, it is important to prevent reliability issues prevented electrification, says Borenstein and some other experts in the field of energy.
They note that many gas appliances do require electricity to operate, like smart thermostats like Google Nest. Although gas fireplaces and cooktop operate during a power outage, a gas furnace, usually are not working. Also do not work, gas water heaters, if they have no backup battery.
Supporters of electrification also argue that the removal of gas from homes and businesses will take decades. On the other hand, the outage for the purposes of public security may become less common for several years, as utilities strengthen their infrastructure.
The pipelines have their own problems with reliability, says Maximilian Auffhammer, an ecologist at the University of California at Berkeley. He referred to the explosion of a pipeline PG & E, which resulted in the deaths of eight people in San Bruno in 2010, and the significant leakage of methane in the storage SoCalGas Aliso Canyon in 2015-2016.
“Nothing’s perfect. There is no absolutely safe method of delivery of electricity or gas to people’s homes,” he said Auffhammer.
Answering the question about disabling power grids, a representative of SoCalGas Chris Gilbride said it became increasingly clear that the state needs “not just a simplified, universal approach to energy use in buildings, and one that balances the climate objectives with the diverse needs of the 40 million residents of California.”
“This is not a dispute about which devices work best in the event of a power outage or natural gas, said Gilbride. — We are talking about the best way to ensure the safety of Californians and to provide every family with affordable and reliable energy services they need.”
Supporters of electrification, however, see a looming battle between natural gas and electricity. They say that local authorities and the policy of the state to limit the effect of pre-emptive outages and make sure that the climate programs California not disrupted.
Perhaps the most obvious solution is to help homes and businesses to install backup power systems such as solar panels. According to Borenstein, the state should provide funding for low-income households that cannot afford to spend tens of thousands of dollars on these systems.
Actions of local government
State energy suppliers, known as aggregators, social choice, or CCA, which currently serve about a quarter of California residents, they say that they can play an important role in helping homes and businesses to install solar system on the roof to protect them from blackouts.
In fact, CCA will pay Sunrun for the right to consume energy from the system with solar panels. And when the power grid PG & E fails while proactive power outage or other emergency situation, in houses where solar panels are installed, there will still be electricity, said the Executive Director of East Bay Nick Chaset.
The company plans to significantly increase the purchase of similar resources for solar energy storage. This time the CCA can tell potential buyers to put in priority the house that are most likely to fall under pre-power outage from PG & E, and perhaps for customers who depend on medical devices that run on electricity.
Some experts think about how to make PG & E and other commercial utility company contributed to the support of energy sources, owned by the consumers.
Consumers of utility services, which reduce their dependence on grid power, can avoid another trap of electrification: the probability of increase in electricity tariffs increasing as PG & E and Edison are spending billions of dollars on wire insulation, cutting of trees, construction of meteorological stations and other measures to limit the risk of ignition from fires.
Mike O’boyle, Director for energy policy research Energy Innovation company, based in San Francisco, said that electrification is key to climate goals in California. But consumers are already paying more for electricity than for gas. According to O Boyle, the widening gap in prices could “tip the scales” against electrification.
“We need to have an affordable, cheap, clean electricity, he said. — If we can’t have it, it will hinder progress.”
Fires and power outages is not the only problem facing California as the state works towards the goal of 100% clean energy by 2045.
In the short term, the energy regulators are concerned that the planned shutdown of three gas-fired power plants in southern California will jeopardize reliability, making the state too dependent on solar and wind power plants, which generate electricity only when the sun shines or the wind blows. In the long term, while there is no good solution how to manage the network, which is dominated by solar and wind energy, especially in periods when the sun and the wind to disappear for a few days.
There is a nuclear power plant Diablo Canyon, which can generate electricity around the clock and is the single largest source of clean energy in California.
Officials approved an agreement between PG & E and environmental groups about the replacement of nuclear power plants by a combination of renewable energy. Electric power companies use varying time rates to encourage people to use more energy in the afternoon when solar energy a lot, and in the evening less.
Electric cars and home batteries can help consumers to balance their needs. Some experts also called for expanding programmes “responding to demand”, in which utilities pay consumers for reducing consumption when the network requires additional capacity.
The transition to emission-free electricity will never be easy, said Carl Zichella, Director of the West division of the Council for the protection of natural resources, non-profit environmental group. According to him, the threat posed by fires, makes the job even more difficult, but not impossible.
“It’s something we cannot avoid. We must warn that, ‘ said Zichella. — I don’t see any reduction in the intensity of work or interest”.