The blind man has won tens of thousands of dollars
An American resident of the town of Littleton, North Carolina, closed his eyes, when choosing combinations of numbers on the lottery ticket and tore a big jackpot.
Stanley manly (Manley Stanley) argues that inner instinct prompted him to purchase a lottery ticket Cash 5. “The night before I told my wife that I have a good feeling, — says the man. — I assured her that I’ll buy the winning ticket”.
A fan of gambling explained that previously used in the lottery, your lucky numbers, but this time decided to try a new tactic. “I closed my eyes and trusted my gut, says Manley. — I lowered the pencil and blindly circled on the ticket a few numbers.”
A few days later a successful American checked the draw results and found out that I won 160,6 thousand dollars. The winner said he plans to spend the prize money.
In March it was reported that the American Deborah brown bought 30 lottery tickets in one day, and they were all happy. She said that on the day of ticketing her everywhere or combination of numbers 1-0-3-1. The woman trusted my gut, put them into the purchased tickets and not lost.