The blogger gave an interesting experiment with sharks
The blogger found out, is it true that sharks are attracted by the smell of blood.
There is a perception that shark a mile away are able to smell a drop of blood. This myth decided to confirm or dispel known 39-year-old blogger, mark Robert, which last was a successful engineer and inventor in NASA, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Off the coast of the Bahamas, the man was put in the water a different liquid: cow’s and human blood, fish fat, urine or sea water. The essence of the experiment is to find out what attracts the sharks.
As we found out that a liter of cow’s blood has received the most attention from predators and in an hour have collected around 41 shark. Four predators lure fish body oil, and urine and 15 drops of human blood are generally not interested in anyone. By the way, the choice of urine as bait is not accidental: many surfers don’t defecate in the sea for fear of sharks.
“What can I say, if the water is infested with sharks, none of them sailed the smell 15 drops of human blood, even if you’re scratched while bathing – nothing to fear”, – the blogger summarized.
The video of his new crazy project Robert decided to post in honor of “shark Week” on the Discovery channel.